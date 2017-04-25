Greeks and French: Kindred Spirits?

Judging from the wild leap of the markets following the first round of France’s presidential election – the great crisis that threatened France, the European Union, and the euro has been averted for now.

The 39-year-old former investment banker and former socialist Emmanuel Macron, who founded his own political movement a year ago, prevailed with approximately 24% of the vote, followed by far-right populist Marine Le Pen, with just under 22%.

Thus, Macron is expected to be elected president of France after the second and final round on May 7, with the support of most of the other parties. Is that certain? With elections, nothing is certain, but that is widely believed.

But even if Macron is elected, should we consider the issues facing the European Union resolved? Certainly not. What it would mean is that the EU simply gained time once again to right the wrongs. Will they deliver? Not probable.

But let’s take a closer look at what has happened, and if it is at all related to Greece:

First, that for the first time in 59 years neither of France’s two mainstream parties that have alternated power made it to the second round of voting.

And that is significant.

Second, let’s take a look at the key positions held by the two first-round winners on the economy, starting with Macron: the young politician promises to follow a clearly different economic policy – the so- called “progressive” forces in Athens would call it borderline monetarist – than the one followed by his predecessors, which is stifling the economy, with unemployment among youth reaching 23%.

He is promising to redefine the balance between the public and private sectors by reducing public jobs by the thousands and also reducing the tax rate from 33.3% to 25%. Furthermore, he promises to reform the labor law that protects those who are already working at the expense of new recruitments. And he will keep France in the European open market of trade and migration. That suggests major economic reforms and the continuation, and even strengthening, of the EU.

In contrast, Le Pen promises to turn the French clock back to the World War II period, to control trade, to use government funds to support large-scale industry, to strictly control immigration, to exit the Eurozone, and turn to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Regardless of what will happen in the second round, her message has appeal to the population which feels abandoned by the country’s elite.

So, no matter who wins the election, France will change. Its current structure is outdated. The French people are seeking work, dignity, and to be a matter of priority for the state.

Does that remind you at all of Greece?