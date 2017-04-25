Greek and Turkish Cypriots to Protest Against Turkey’s Planned Nuclear Plant

NICOSIA — Greek and Turkish Cypriot organizations join together on the 31st anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster to protest Turkey’s plans to build a Russian-made nuclear plant on its southern coast, 90 kilometers away from Cyprus’ northern shoreline.

Protesters will form on Wednesday a human chain across the capital’s Ledra Street crossing point linking the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north with the internationally recognized south. Event scheduled to start 1600 GMT. Text, photos.

Source: Associated Press