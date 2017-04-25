Greek and Turkish Cypriots to Protest Against Turkey’s Planned Nuclear Plant

TNH Staff

A U.N military police officer stands by a vehicle inside the U.N buffer zone that divides the south, Greek Cypriots, and the north, Turkish Cypriot breakaway controlled areas in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA — Greek and Turkish Cypriot organizations join together on the 31st anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster to protest Turkey’s plans to build a Russian-made nuclear plant on its southern coast, 90 kilometers away from Cyprus’ northern shoreline.

Protesters will form on Wednesday a human chain across the capital’s Ledra Street crossing point linking the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north with the internationally recognized south. Event scheduled to start 1600 GMT. Text, photos.

Source: Associated Press

