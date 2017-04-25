Analysis: They are Destroying the Parishes

By Theodore Kalmoukos

Another unholy and unbecoming incident occurred at the Annunciation Church in Milwaukee, WI, where its priest John Ketchum excommunicated Parish Council Treasurer Patricia Galanis, whose husband, John, was former Supreme President of AHEPA.

The parish, which ecclesiastically belongs to the Chicago Metropolis, is the one that has previously suffered by a former priest’s theft of an elderly parishioner’s trust.

Ketchum excommunicated Galanis “for disobedience to the Ecclesiastical Authority, the parish priest,” thereby prohibiting Galanis to receive Holy Communion for one month,and requiring her “to show repentance and ask for forgiveness from the Lord.”Consequently, nine Parish Council members resigned.

These kinds of ungodly situations, especially during the holiest of all times, Holy Week, destroy the local churches. Chicago leads once again in provocations and scandalous behavior of its clergy, due to lack of leadership.

It is not a secret – in fact, it is known throughout the Archdiocese and Patriarchate – that the actual administrator of the Chicago Metropolis is not Iakovos, but rather Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, who is actually an Auxiliary Bishop to Archbishop Demetrios and is on loan to the Metropolis. In fact, the Metropolis has even hired a public relations person who routinely announces the bishop’s activities. The archbishop can recall the bishop anytime.

I wonder if Archbishop Demetrios approves of Galanis’ excommunication. If he doesn’t do anything about his serious problem, for which he is ultimately responsible, then he will prove correct all those here in the United States, in Greece, and in Constantinople who say that the Archdiocese is falling apart.

But what can the archbishop do? Many things. For instance, I suggest: 1) mandate Rev. Ketchum to recall the excommunication immediately, ask for public forgiveness from Galanis and the entire parish, and be dismissed from the parish expeditiously; 2) recall Bishop Demetrios to the Archdiocese and assign him to funerals and memorial services – he is, after all, an auxiliary bishop – and recommend to Patriarch Bartholomew that the bishop be sent to Africa to do mission work; and 3) request from Bartholomew to invite Iakovos to the Phanar and ask him to retire. Iakovos has served long enough and should now go to one of Fr. Ephraim’s monasteries, considering that Chicago has become a hub for Ephraimites.

I respectfully conclude that it is time for Archbishop Demetrios to dare to assume his responsibilities. This and other numerous problems will not be resolved by delay tactics and responses of “yes, I know the problems, I am working on them, we will see, let us wait and see, let us examine the issues again.”

The archbishop should act now, because he is being referred to, even by friends at the Archdiocesan Council, as “the do-nothing archbishop.” He owes it to the Church and to the Greek-American community, but also to his own legacy. After, all these tragicomicincidents and problems are taking place under his archbishopric ministry.