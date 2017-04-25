Anti-Privatization SYRIZA Will Privatize Port of Thessaloniki

ATHENS – Continuing to renege on promises, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA is ready sell off the state’s stake in the port of Thessaloniki to a German-led consortium after doing the same in letting a Chinese acquire company acquire the port of Piraeus.

The group – which includes Ivan Savvidis, the owner of football club PAOK Thessaloniki – was the highest bidder for a two-thirds stake in OLTH, operator of the northern Greek port of Thessaloniki, in a deal valued at €1.1billion ($1.19 billion), Greece’s privatization agency HRADF said.

This means Greece will have put its two biggest ports – Piraeus in the south and Thessaloniki in the north – in the hands of private companies after Tsipras vowed to halt the sale of state enterprises at bargain basement sales on orders of international lenders.

Thessaloniki is positioned to serve the Balkans and Black Sea while China’s Cosco wanted to use the port of Piraeus and rail lines to move goods north to other European Union destinations.

Private-equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, France’s Terminal Link and Greece’s Belterra Investments, controlled by Russian-Greek businessman Ivan Savvides, offered €231.9 million ($251.65 million) for 67 percent of OLTH shares. The price represents a 70 percent premium over the shares’ market value, the Financial Times said.

The consortium will also take over operation of Greece’s second-largest port for 34 years under a separate concession agreement, which is projected to bring more than €170 million ($184.48 million) in additional revenues, the newspaper said.

It will invest €180 million ($195.33 million) over seven years to upgrade the container terminal and other facilities, with another €500 million ($542.58 million) in investments and dividend payments projected over the concession period, HRADF said.

The two other shortlisted bidders were International Container Terminal Services (ICTS) of the Philippines and DP World, the Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company.