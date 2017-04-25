Relentless IMF Pressing Greece for Yet More Austerity, Reforms

Even as Greece and the Troika of its European creditors is closing on terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.32 billion) the International Monetary Fund continues to demand more harsh measures before agreeing to join the rescue package.

The Wall Street Journal said that the IMF wants recession-wracked Greece and the beleaguered Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition to impose more austerity and reforms regardless of whether the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) provides debt relief as the Washington, D.C.-based agency has insisted upon.

“The country’s ‘fiscal and structural reforms…pension reforms, tax reforms, are only a down payment’,” the WSJ quoted top IMF official Poul Thomsen as saying on the sidelines of the weekend Spring meetings in Washington D.C.

Thomsen, the Fund’s European department chief and the original IMF auditor in the first Greek bailout in 2010, was also quoted by the WSJ as saying that pre-crisis employment and income levels in Greece need “deep structural reforms, many of which are not yet on the books … This is a long-term project,” he emphasized.

That signals bad news for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who said his renewed reneging on anti-austerity promises, after vowing “not one more euro of austerity,” would provide better terms on 326 billion euros ($353.76 billion) in three bailouts, including a debt break.

The IMF has demanded specific medium-term debt relief for Greece in order to ensure that its debt is “sustainable” which SYRIZA wants, but also more tough terms such as additional pension cuts, which the party doesn’t although it has agreed to do so.