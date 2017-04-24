Athens Journalists Union Condemns Attack Against Newspaper’s Offices (Photos)

ATHENS (ANA) – Journalists and their unions do not give in to blackmails and intimidation attempts pursued by “dark circles”, the Athens Union of Journalists (ESIEA) said in a press release on Monday, following an attack against the Thessaloniki offices of daily “Kathimerini” earlier in the day.

A group of about 10 masked individuals barged into the newspaper’s offices shortly after noon and they threw paint and flyers. Before police arrived to the scene, they left.

“The board of ESIEA expresses its support to the colleagues an all the employees of the newspaper and notes that such actions, wherever they come from, will not weaken the morale of journalists for [providing] objective information but the state must do its duty,” the union said.