President Pavlopoulos Welcomes American Human Rights Activist Kerry Kennedy

ATHENS (ANA) – President Prokopis Pavlopoulos spoke of the importance of protecting human rights in difficult times and promoting cooperation between cultures during a meeting with Kerry Kennedy, President of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

Kennedy was accompanied by Marianna Vardinoyianni, an UNESCO ambassador and head of the “Marianna Vardinoyianni Foundation”.

Pavlopoulos hailed the cooperation between the two Foundations in informing students about human rights and congratulated Kennedy for the work of the Kennedy Foundation, not just in the United States but also internationally.

Kennedy and Vardinoyianni gave the president a copy of the book “Speak Truth to Power” about human rights, which was published in Greek by the “Vardinoyianni Foundation”, in cooperation with the “Kennedy Foundation”.

“Human rights are ecumenical, but they were born here. Greece is the country that taught the world what democracy means, what it means not to have to live in a dictatorship. It taught us that every person can affect the political and economic conditions in which one lives in,” she said and recalled her father’s (Robert F. Kennedy ) respect and love for Greece and its culture.