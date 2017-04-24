Migrant Dies in Northern Greece after Smugglers Chased

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say that a migrant has died and three others have been hospitalized with injuries in northern Greece when a van transporting 14 migrants from near the Turkish border crashed after being chased by police.

Authorities say that the dead migrant has been identified as an Iranian man in his 30s, while details on the injured haven’t been given. The incident occurred Monday outside the northeastern city of Xanthi.

Police say that the van’s driver, a Moldovan man, had swerved past a highway police checkpoint and crashed on a rural road. He was also injured and arrested.

Migrants in the van — from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iraq, and Iran — are believed to have crossed from neighboring Turkey over a river that separates the two countries.