Greek Wineries Head to London on April 25 for Wine Tasting Event

(ANA) – More than 70 Greek wineries will travel to London next week for a special wine tasting event for sector representatives and the press, held at the Vintners’ Hall.

The event, scheduled for April 25, is organized by the Embassy of Greece in the United Kingdom and Wines of Greece.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore and taste a comprehensive selection of quality wines from across the country as well as the latest releases from established and up-and-coming regions, explore indigenous and international varieties, and meet the importers, producers and winemakers behind the labels.

The wineries, represented by 11 importers and 18 exporters of the country’s wines, will present their portfolios and over 350 labels.

The wineries participating in the event are:

U.W.C. Samos, Nopera and Vakakis from Samos, Moraitis, Karamolegos, Hatzidakis, Estate Argyros, Domaine Sigalas, Gavalas, T-Oinos, Vasaltis, Santo Wines and Tiniakoi Ambelones from Santorini, Paros, Ios and Tinos, Melissinos Winery, Gentilini, Domaine Foivos and Gramsas Estates from Zante and Cephalonia, Economou, Lyrarakis, Alexakis, Karavitakis, Idaia, Rhous and Douloufakis Wineries from Crete, Methymnaeos Winery from Lesvos, La Tour Melas and Sokos from Central Greece, Domaine Papagiannakos, Mylonas Winery, Aoton Winery, Ktima Kokotou, Markou Vineyards and Ktima Evinos from Attica, Glinavos Domaine from Epirus, Vrinioti from Evia, Vourvoukelis from Thrace, Thymiopoulos Vineyards, Boutari, Ktima Gerovassiliou, Tsantali, Kyr-Yianni, Ktima Alpha, Diamantakos, Manolesakis Estate, Domaine Porto Carras, Domaine Foundi, Chrisohoou Estate, Domaine Karydas, Ktima Biblia Chora, Tatsis Estate, Techni Alipias, Vaeni, Domaine Karanikas, and Domaine Dalamaras from Macedonia, Tsililis Winery, Domaine Hatzimichalis, Dougos Winery and Domain Katsaros from Thessaly, and Skouras, Cavino, Katogi-Strofilia, Semeli, Tselepos, Gaia Wines, Aivalis, Tetramythos, Mercouri, Papaioannou Estate, Parparoussis, Rouvalis, Palivos Estate, Theodorakakos Estate, Ktima Brintziki, Monemvasia, Lantides and Papargyriou Wineries from Peloponnese.