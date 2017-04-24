Bill O’Reilly is Ousted from Fox: a Sad Day for Journalism

By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros

On April 19, Bill O’Reilly, a veteran journalist and host of the Fox News Channel’s O’Reilly Factor, for 16 years the top-rated prime time show on cable news, was let go by the network, even as his ratings and popularity soared to new heights.

The reason? Multiple allegations of sexual harassment – never proven in court, partly because he settled a number of cases for millions of dollars, according to an April 1 New York Times article that reignited an issue that plagued him for years, which until now he had been able to keep at bay.

I cannot in good conscience even pretend to be objective about this. I think O’Reilly’s ousting is the single biggest blow to journalism since the untimely death of Tim Russert – the superb host of Meet the Press – in 2008. As with Russert, I wondered aloud about O’Reilly: “who can possibly fill his shoes?” Nine years and two subsequent Meet the Press hosts later, the answer, in Russert’s case, remains: no one. I fear the same holds true regarding O’Reilly.

Nonetheless, this does not in any way mitigate or excuse actual instances of sexual harassment. If O’Reilly really committed some of the atrocities described, then he deserves what he gets, Fox was right to let him go, and broadcast media – and its viewers – will just have to deal with losing an unparalleled talent.

But first things first: much like O’Reilly himself often did, investigating a story with the skill and patience of a supersleuth before drawing any conclusions, we ought to do him the service of putting some things into perspective:

First, there is “sexual harassment” itself. Reasonableness is required in defining it, and in any case, there are varying degrees of it. Many years ago, adistinguished community leader, upon hearing a news report that someone was accused of sexual harassment, privately remarked to me: “oh, Christ, what happened now, some guy winked at a girl?” And that’s exactly the type of behavior that ranges from absolutely harmless to somewhat annoying, and at worst might require a conversation with suggestions to tone it down. On the other hand, sexual harassment can also involve blatantly lewd language and physical encroachment, both of which, when expressly or reasonably implicitly unwelcome, are absolutely abhorrent.

In O’Reilly’s case, we don’t know anything for sure. Maybe there was some of the former, some of the latter, or a good measure of both. Or maybe there was none of it at all. One would think that Fox News would not kill its golden goose on mere speculation – but who knows? Also, O’Reilly settled the cases, which some assume is an admission of guilt, while others attribute to a quick and practical way to resolve a nagging problem.

Next, there is the notion that radical progressives have been salivating to topple O’Reilly from his media apex for years now, and were finally were able to do it. I don’t doubt for a minute that they had a hand in it but, again, that doesn’t necessarily prove or disprove his guilt or innocence.

Then, there is O’Reilly’s ideology to consider, which although it has absolutely nothing to do with any culpability he may have in all of this – as well it shouldn’t – it is nonetheless useful in assessing how fairly he is treated. In short, he is hardly the rightwing ideologue some who know him only from soundbites and hearsay might purport. It is a natural mistake to make, albeit a careless one: equating his brash bombastic, alpha-male personality with the political philosophy of a rightwing strongman. Really, that is not much different than listening to a CD by the famed Three Tenors Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo, and Luciano Pavarotti and assuming the weightiest voice is Pavarotti’s because he had the most imposing build of the three; actually, Pavarotti’s voice was the lightest (lyric), with the other two being closer to the heavier (dramatic) tone. Or assuming that the muscle-bound boxer punches harder than the spindly one (usually it’s the other way around, as the wirier man typically has more snap to his punches). In fact, O’Reilly is very much a centrist (even though if he leans one way, it is decidedly right, not left), so much so that over the years he has been lambasted by some on the right for being too liberal. Over the past eight years, he’s often been called an “Obama lover,” with numerous people blasting him for having been “too easy” on the former president during interviews – even as others chided him for being “too tough.”

Nonetheless, it is important to note that Sean Hannity, who, like O’Reilly has been a staple at Fox for years, and is comparatively more conservative and far less evenhanded, has never – not even once – been accused of even the slightest bad personal behavior – sexual or otherwise –toward anyone at all. Which makes one wonder why such a barrage of accusations against O’Reilly, if there isn’t, in fact, some fire where there’s smoke?

The real tragedy here is both personal and societal. Personal because either an innocent man has been railroaded, or a guilty man succumbed to his inner demons and destroyed a stellar career based on unique talents that allowed him to dominate a vast and competitive industry for decades. More consequential, though, is the incredible void O’Reilly leaves behind. Is there a more qualified person to cut through the malarkey and give us good, straight, insightful commentary night after night? Like I said earlier – it’s been nine years and no one’s filled Tim Russert’s shoes yet.

But there is a bright spot to all of this. It is encouraging to know that not everything is about dollars and cents, or ratings. No one is above the law. Richard Nixon proved that when he became the first – and, to date, only – president to resign. Aaron Hernandez proved that when, despite a spectacular pro football career, was tried and convicted for murder and was recently found hanged in his jail cell, apparently a suicide. And Bill O’Reilly, the King of Cable, assuming he did the horrible things he is accused of doing, is living proof that even the biggest celebrities are not untouchable.

For his sake, I hope the charges are false. For journalism’s sake, I hope he finds a new network to call home – and soon.