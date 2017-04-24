Tsipras Congratulates Macron on Victory in 1st Round of French Elections

TNH Staff

A poster for independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is displayed in Paris, France, Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

ATHENS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras congratulated French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the first round of France’s presidential elections, in a telephone call on Monday.

A press release from the prime minister’s press office said that Tsipras congratulated Macron on coming first during the first round and wished him good luck in the second round against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. The prime minister also expressed his conviction that the close ties of friendship and cooperation between Greece and France will continue.

Macron noted his support for the Greek government’s efforts as a minister in Francois Hollande’s government and said that there must be a change of stance toward Greece, the press release said. If elected, he added, “we will work together closely to make Europe meet the needs of our generation.”

