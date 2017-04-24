Ships Throughout Greece to Remain Docked on May 1

PIRAEUS, Greece (ANA) – Ships throughout the country will remain docked on Monday 1 May to participate in the 24-hour strike for Labour Day declared by the Hellenic Seamen’s

Federation.

“Seamen and workers throughout Greece and worldwide honour the heroes of the labour struggles and declare again their decision to continue and intensify their struggle for the building of a peaceful and socially fair world that will safeguard the human and decent working conditions, the fundamental rights and the trade unions’ freedom for the people of work and the society on the whole” said the federation’s announcement”.