Greek Public Debt Rose to 314.897 Billion Euros in 2016

ATHENS (ANA) – Greek public debt totaled 314.897 billion euros at the end of 2016, from 311.668 billion a year earlier, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Monday.

The statistics service, in a quarterly report on general government’s non-financial accounts, said that general government’s revenue totaled 25.508 billion euros at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, from 28.076 billion a year earlier. Income and property taxes totaled 4.127 billion euros (16.2 pct of total revenue) from 4.174 billion (14.9 pct) in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Taxes on production and imports totaled 9.186 billion euros (36 pct of total revenue) in 2016 from 10.040 billion (35.8 pct) in 2015.

The general government’s primary spending amounted to 23.584 billion euros in 2016 from 30.484 billion a year earlier.

Payroll spending totaled 5.599 billion euros (22.4 pct of total spending) from 5.668 billion in 2015 (17.7 pct of total spending).

Spending on social benefits totaled 10.705 billion euros in 2016 (42.9 pct of total spending) form 10.262 billion (32 pct) in the previous year.