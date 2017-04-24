A Springtime Favorite- Lamb and Artichokes

By Eleni Sakellis

Eating seasonally is a great way to add variety to your diet while enjoying foods at the peak of their freshness and ripeness. The spring is a great time for seasonal eating with so many vegetables and fruits now available. Lamb is a springtime favorite and when paired with seasonal vegetables, the combination is delicious. Lamb and artichokes is a classic Greek dish that is associated with the season and not too difficult to prepare. If preferred, frozen artichokes may be used to save time.

Lamb and Artichokes

6 large artichokes

3 pounds lamb, cut into 1-inch cubes

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 bunches scallions, diced

2 medium to large fresh lemons

2-3 cups water

1 bunch fresh dill, chopped

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

To prepare the artichokes, rinse in cool water, then remove the toughest outer leaves and cut off the thorny end with a sharp knife. If the stems are intact and in good shape, leave them on and peel off the tough outer layer. Cut the artichokes in half and scoop out the choke with a paring knife. Place the cut halves of artichoke in a bowl of cold water with the juice of half a lemon squeezed in.

Continue with the rest of the artichokes, and set aside until ready to use.

In a large deep pot or Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium high heat and brown the lamb cubes. Add the scallions, a dash of salt, and sauté until translucent.

Drain the water from the bowl of artichokes and add the artichokes to the pot. Add the 2 cups water, the juice of one lemon, about half of the fresh dill, 1 teaspoon of salt, and freshly ground pepper to taste. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, then reduce to medium, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the meat and the artichokes are tender. You may need to add additional water if the pot dries out and the artichokes are not quite cooked through.

Add the remaining dill, about ½ cup or to taste, at the end for freshness, and adjust the salt and pepper to taste, if needed. Additional lemon juice may also be added, if desired. Serve immediately with slices of fresh bread.

For a shortcut, try the recipe with Greek frozen artichokes like Barba Stathis brand. If preferred, 2-3 medium potatoes cut into cubes may be added to the pot with the artichokes and cooked until tender. To add richness to the dish, avgolemono can also be added.

For Lamb and Artichokes Avgolemono, prepare the recipe as above, and when the lamb and artichokes are tender, reduce the heat to low and add the avgolemono.

To make avgolemono, whisk 1 large egg with the juice of half a lemon. Add a ladleful of the cooking liquid from the pot to the egg-lemon mixture and continue beating. Pour the egg-lemon mixture into the pot, stir vigorously, and remove from heat. Serve immediately.