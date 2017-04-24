“We Must Escape a Climate of Introversion,” Mihalis Sallas Says

ATHENS (ANA) – Greece has already made some significant fiscal steps and now needs tranquility to send a message that it can implement the necessary reforms and attract investors to restart growth. “We must escape a climate of introversion. It is not easy. But it is necessary,” Mihalis Sallas, a Greek banker, said on Monday.

In an interview with ANA, the Greek banker referred to his business plans and said: “Our development is everyone’s concern and I was always concerned. I cannot see business activity statically. Piraeus Bank became big because it was integrating the dynamism of its executives and the businessmen who supported the bank. It is the bank that offers 20,000 job positions in this difficult period for the economy and during all those years of crisis it tried to help Greek businesses within a binding -for the banking system- framework. Now, this new endeavour does not lack banking “aroma” but it is different.

Sallas said his investment plans are implemented through Lyktos Group and are a sign of confidence in the prospects of the Greek economy with investments in Asset Management through a wealth management company (200 million euros capital under management), in winery through Semeli SA, in security services through the purchase of a majority stake in ESA Security Solutions, in tourism and in innovative technologies and the banking sector as a strategic investor in Pancretabank, a Cooperative Bank.

Sallas said the latter investment is a development challenge aimed to support and strengthen local business activity. The primary sector and the manufacturing activity in the agro-food sector, tourism, transport, culture, etc, are some of the pylons on which a regional bank can invest.

Sallas dismissed press reports alleging he and other Piraeus Bank executives have been involved in illegal activities during their tenure in the bank. “I will not get tired of saying that neither myself or anyone else involved in these cases have done anything wrong,” he noted. “I have confidence in reasoning and Greek Justice and I think that everything will be examined and judged properly,” he added.

Sallas stressed that all this was negatively affecting investment climate in the country. “We seek investments. Domestic and international. We want them to create new job positions and at the same time we create a climate of suspicion, with prosecutions -of this type- of businessmen, bankers and investors. We finally create a hostile environment for investments and entrepreneurship by “shooting at our own feet”.

“All these, regardless of the purpose they serve, have a heavy burden on the economy and growth as a result,” he noted.