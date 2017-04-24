Crete’s Creativity Emerges to the World of International Jazz Music

HERAKLION, Crete – Greece and Crete might be famous for its traditional music and dances but it shouldn’t be limited to it. Beside the folkloric aspect of the greek image emerges a generation open to the world, trying to find its own way through the labyrinths of worldwide markets.

Since August 2016 the creative effort of two active musicians and music tutors in Heraklion (Crete) has attract the interest of many famous jazz artists. Genius jamtracks is the first and only polyrhythm play along application. It has been very well-received by musicians and universities around the world. Jean Michel Pilc, Sami Amiris, George Kontrafouris and Aimee Nolte present this new application for the study of jazz music: genius jamtracks.

Even if play alongs are since many years used especially for the study of jazz music, in the 21th century’s educational methologies the goal of student’s autonomy is gaining more and more ground. This couldn’t be easier with the “invasion” of new technologies in education. Smartphones, Ipads are a sine qua non condition in every day homework.

Relying on these facts and the opportunities that the web is offering Dimitris Neonakis and Antonis Tsikandilakis invested on an innovative idea of a polyrhythmic play along “wishing to further develop the application in order to make it fully customisable by the user, rendering Genius Jamtracks the most valuable tool in the study of harmony, rhythm and polyrhythms of jazz music.”

Its innovation relies on the specificity of Polyrhythm. As the creators say “we are fully aware of the fact that even though polyrhythms are widely considered a vital part of the jazz vocabulary and a core element of contemporary jazz improvisation and composition, there is limited literature and zero advanced software tools available for their study. The necessity for such a tool is what led to the development of Genius Jamtracks.”

While media emphasize on the greek crisis and Greece is trying to promote only its touristic image, we can’t ignore these kind of efforts. Supporting innovative ideas could be part of the solution.

For more information www.geniusjamtracks.com