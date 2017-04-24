PM Tsipras: Cooperation of Civilizations Against Darkness of Utmost Importance

ATHENS (ANA) – The “Forum of Ancient Civilizations” is an important initiative which starts from Greece with the participation of civilizations that have left their mark in history, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday said at Zappeion Mansion.

“Our pride unites us as well as the responsibility of a great cultural heritage that does not exclusively belong to us any more but is the heritage of the whole mankind,” the prime minister said.

It is our responsibility to make use of our past for the benefit of the new generations, Tsipras noted and added: Due to its history, Greece is obliged to identify its presence with dialogue.

“It is of the utmost importance today that civilizations co-operate against the darkness of those who want to sink humanity into hatred,” the Prime Minister stressed.