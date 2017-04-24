Letter from Athens: Greek Doctor Bribes

A Stock Headline in Greece: Doctor Arrested for Demanding Bribe

A few years ago I had to seek treatment from a doctor participating in Greece’s IKA national health care system, for which, as an American with dual citizenship, I have to pay double the monthly rate available to Greeks and found out fast just now corrupt are some in the country which essentially created medical care and the Hippocratic oath that begins with “Do no harm permanently,” sometimes translated as “First, do no harm.”

Alas, for too many Greek doctors who took this oath it has become, “First, ask for cash.” The doctor who disgraced his profession and his name said, “I can’t help you here but if you come to my private practice and pay 70 euros I can.”

I did not, of course, although this was one of those classic moments when you walk away regretting you hadn’t come back with a zinger instead of of just walking away, perhaps firing back with Heraclitus’ most devastating and inspiring line that, “A man’s character is his fate.” His is sealed anyway as a thief posing as a doctor who’s probably still asking for bribes.

In 2015, I had to have surgery and elected to get it done at the Lahey Clinic outside Boston at the hands of a very skilled surgeon, Dr. Arthur Mourtzinos, and then just now had a follow-up in which we discussed this sad Greek phenomenon that had him shaking his hand.

He was able read my medical history in Greek and I was grateful for his care and abilities although in 2016 I had an emergency appendectomy at a good hospital in Athens where, despite the criticality of the situation and armed only with my IKA insurance the doctor dropped suggestions that perhaps some cash in an envelope – the practice of “fakelaki,” – might provide better service.

Fortunately, the anaesthesia kicked in and the surgery was successful thanks to the skills of an entire team of doctors and follow-up surgeons, most of them young and underpaid – if unpaid for months – and underappreciated who had their hearts out, not their hands out.

Tainting their profession and, unfairly, the majority of Greek doctors, whose superior skills have to be practiced in substandard hospitals suffering budget cuts so severe you need to hire private nurses and bring your own toilet paper, a small minority of Greek doctors who put greed above honor still want you to slip them an envelope with cash-for-service.

Consider these headlines from the newspaper Kathimerini:

March 19, 2016: Doctor Arrested for Demanding Bribe

An Athens hospital doctor has been arrested for demanding a 350 euro bribe to perform surgery on a child, authorities said

March 24, 2016: Doctor Arrested for Demanding Bribe to Perform Surgery

A doctor was expected to face a prosecutor on Thursday after he was arrested on the same day for allegedly accepting a 1,000 euro bribe for performing a surgery on a female patient

March 5, 2016: Athens Doctor Netted After Demanding Bribe

A gynecologist at a state-run hospital in Athens was arrested … for demanding and receiving a bribe from a couple to deliver their baby. According to reports, the doctor was arrested at the hospital after the couple had paid him 650 euros in marked bills. During a search of his office, police found the marked bills hidden in the ceiling

But wait, there’s more from the past few years:

Police in Karpenisi, central Greece … caught a 59-year-old doctor red-handed accepting a bribe of 159 euros to treat a patient

– The director of the Elena maternity clinic in Athens was arrested … on suspicion of asking for a bribe from a 24-year-old pregnant woman so that she would oversee her birth instead of the doctor who would normally be on duty. The 62-year-old hospital director is alleged to have demanded 1,300 euros

– A 51-year-old ophthalmologist, the head of the ophthalmic clinic at a hospital in northern Greece, faced a prosecutor in northern Greece … on charges of demanding a 300-euro bribe to plan swift cataract surgery for a patient

As sad as these stories are, the saddest is this: some of these doctors are allowed to continue their practice despite being criminals.

Sept. 17, 2015: Doctor Returns to Hospital Despite Arrest Over Bribe

A doctor who was arrested after accepting an under-the-table payment from a patient returned to work at Evangelismos Hospital in Athens … as a disciplinary board had not been able to meet to decide his fate within the period set by a recent passed by the previous government

The ruling Looney Left SYRIZA-led coalition, not competent enough to run a hot dog stand outside Yankee Stadium, is going to try to stop the practice. They’ll have as much success as they did with their vow to “crush the oligarchy.” How’d that work out?

The government is examining ways to crack down, Health Minister Andreas Xanthos said, including barring doctors who took bribes from continuing to work. He urged people to complain instead of pay, great advice from a guy who can afford state-of-the-art private hospitals instead of the cattle wards of state hospitals.

Studies found one in three Greeks pay fakelakia despite suffering crushing austerity measures. He said they pay because they fear they won’t get correct treatment. So first, fire Greek doctors who do harm.