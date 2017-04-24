Eating to Live- Is Vegetarianism Right for You?

By Eleni Sakellis

Though Great Lent is but a memory by now for those who try to fast as strictly as possible it can seem ironic that the restrictive diet often leads to weight gain. The fact is that many of us become bad vegetarians during fasting periods, eating more carbohydrates than usual, especially bread to accompany those vegan and vegetarian meals. The return to meat-eating on Easter reintroduces protein which is lacking in many vegan and vegetarian diets. The fats and protein can help people feel fuller, longer and protein is also necessary for maintaining muscle which helps burn fat even while you rest. Plant-based diets are known to improve an individual’s health dramatically, but choosing to live meat-free means adding proteins in the form of legumes, nuts, and seeds, and eating more whole grains and not the refined carbs found in processed foods.

The Greek diet is often pointed out for its health benefits, but how many of us truly follow the way our ancestors ate without sneaking in some very non-Greek snacks? Even in ancient times, foods were used to treat and cure ailments. Hippocrates is often quoted, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”

It is no wonder than that some people feel better during Great Lent than they do after eating all the meat dishes at the Easter feast. Some may not have even missed eating meat. If they incorporated enough protein in their diet from legumes, beans, nuts and seeds, and added more leafy, green vegetables, they probably felt fine. The fact that certain seafood items like shellfish can be consumed during Lent probably made things easier for some, and the Greek diet does include seafood which is a healthier way to add protein to your diet rather than red meats like beef, pork, and lamb. As the ancient Greeks said, moderation is the best in all things.

The “nutritarian” diet is one that focuses on vegetables and starts off with a six-week break from all animal products and refined carbs. Raw veggies, steamed or cooked green vegetables, eggplant, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cauliflower, beans and other legumes- at least one cup a day, and at least four fresh fruits per day are consumed in this diet. Limited quantities of cooked starchy vegetables or whole grains, raw nuts and seeds, avocado, dried fruit, and ground flaxseed can also be eaten on this diet. There are also no snacks between meals, fruit juices, oils, or processed foods allowed. Focusing on what you can eat rather than on what you can’t eat is probably a good idea when following such a diet. The salad becomes the main dish. After the first six weeks, some animal products may be reintroduced, but the quantities should be limited. A healthy vegan salad recipe follows.

Salad with Walnut Dressing

Lettuce, shredded

Tomatoes, chopped

Shredded onion

Shredded raw cruciferous vegetables, your choice- chopped kale, red cabbage, arugula, watercress, or baby spinach

Red and green bell peppers, sliced

Cucumbers, chopped

Carrots, shredded

Cooked chick peas

Lightly sautéed, sliced mushrooms

Lightly steamed broccoli, snow peas, cauliflower

For the Walnut Dressing-

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup walnuts

1 garlic clove

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Add the vegetables of your choice to a large bowl, top with the cooked chick peas, about a cup per person. To make the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a blender or food processor and process until smooth. Makes 4 servings of the dressing, so store any leftover dressing in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator to use later. Add two tablespoons of the dressing per person to the salad and toss. Serve immediately.