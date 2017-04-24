Former Athens Municipal Radio Chiefs Face Financial Wrongdoing Charges

ATHENS — Eleven people who held high positions at the former Athens 984 city radio station will stand trial on charges of financial mismanagement, the Athens Council of Appeals Court Judges have ruled.

The offenses are alleged to have been committed between 2003 and 2010, a period during which financial prosecutors said some 37 million euros ($39.69 billion) was wasted away without proper accounting.

The prosecutors’ report indicates that large sums of money were spent by the station manager’s office on gifts, mobile phones and other items, trips abroad and public relations.

The part of the case file that relates to SYRIZA MP Giorgos Kyritsis, a former journalist who served on Athens 984’s board, has been sent to Parliament, which will have to decide whether to lift his immunity so he can stand trial