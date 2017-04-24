Greek Police Will Scour CCTV Footage for Bank Bomb Clues

ATHENS — Greek police investigators are hoping surveillance camera coverage and other forensic evidence might yield information about who set off a bomb outside a Eurobank branch amid fears more targets are being planned.

Authorities said they believe the perpetrators probably belong to the same group that targeted a police precinct in Dafni, southern Athens, in February and the Labor Ministry offices in central Athens last December although the devices were defused by police before they detonated.

Authorities suspect that the perpetrators might be accomplices of Panagiota Roupa, a leading member of Revolutionary Struggle who was caught by police in January after several years on the run, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

It’s also reportedly thought they might also be new recruits to the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire, which last month sent parcel bombs to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin and the offices of the International Monetary Fund in Paris.

The Berlin bomb was intercepted before it could go off in the ministry but the Paris one detonated, injuring an IMF employee. Either way, the new blast signals a resurgence of guerrilla activity, police sources said.

“The attack on the offices of Eurobank, as well as those over the past few months, constitute a new cycle of terrorist activity, which is not going to end soon,” an officer from the police’s counter-terrorism department told Kathimerini.