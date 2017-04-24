IMF Frets Over Joining Third Greek Rescue Package, 4th Bailout Raised

ΑΤΗΕΝS — Practicing a delicate brinksmanship, the International Monetary Fund is still staying out of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.25 billion) for Greece until its European Union partners provide the country with debt relief and the government whack beleaguered citizens with more austerity.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who reneged on promises to roll back salary and pension cuts and tax hikes, has agreed in principle to implement more harsh measures in return for release of more monies from the staggered rescue package agreed in July, 2015 with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

The IMF took part in two first packages of 240 billion euros ($257.44 billion) beginning in 2010 but was reluctant to join in the Troika in the new deal, fearing it’s overcommitted to Greece, the New York Times said, and with the new Administration of President Donald Trump not keen on the Washington, D.C- based agency, backed largely by the US, extending itself too far.

With details still to be worked out of the tentative agreement, Greece faces a July payment of 7.2-billion euros ($7.72 billion) – most of it right back to the Troika, with interest – and the EU wants the IMF to take part to keep Greece’s rescue going.

The 30 billion euros ($32.18 billion) the IMF lent to Greece in 2010 was 30 times more than the sum of Greece’s financial contribution to the fund as a member, which is called a quota. The loan is one of the largest in the history of the fund, which was formed in 1944.

Yet the I.M.F. has an obligation to lend to countries that are in financial need as well as to safeguard global financial stability.

“This is where it gets especially fraught,” C. Randall Henning, a specialist on global financial institutions told the Times.

“The fund is digging in its heels, but if the pattern of brinkmanship that the Europeans and the Greeks have practiced in the past prevails, you will see more instability in the markets,” he said. “This is definitely creating anxiety — both within the fund and within national governments,” he added.

At the IMF’s just-finished spring meeting, Greece was discussed mostly behind closed doors with the Times saying that Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos meeting with a number of officials to plead Greece’s case of asking the agency to go easier although little progress said to have been made, continuing a more than 18-month long logjam.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics reported earlier than there are serious questions about Greece’s ability to consistently deliver large enough budget surpluses to allow it to pay down its debt,, which is 180 percent the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as Tsipras said he wants lower interest rates, a longer time to repay and even hopes for outright forgiveness of a big chunk of what Greece owes.

It was said that the EU might have to commit as much as 100 billion euros ($107.27 billion) in a fourth bailout to keep Greece from going under, a tactic critics said just insures it can never be repaid.

The leader of the main opposition New Deocracyy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis on April 23d warned that Tsipras, will be forced to come to Parliament and explain why he’s “committing the country to (austerity) measures after the conclusion of the third (bailout) program,” the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Mitsotakis spoke on the same evening as the first round of the French presidential election, calling results from France a defeat of left-wing and right-wing populism, a direct reference to previously anti-bailout and anti-austerity SYRIZA party, in the first case.

Speaking to a partisan party audience in the north-central city of Veria, he again charged Tsipras with incompetence in negotiating seriously with creditors, again charging that “the country is being led to a fourth memorandum, without financing”.

“In 2014 the Greek economy was the fastest growing in the Eurozone in the third quarter of 2014; in 2016 we’re the only economy in the Eurozone that is in recession,” he noted.