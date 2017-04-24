Turkish Ship Encroaches Cypriot Waters in Seismic Energy Search

NICOSIA — Cyprus’ government is monitoring a Turkish ship that neared sovereign waters in a planned search for energy as Ankara keeps pressing for a share of any potentially lucrative finds as international companies are drilling offshore.

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said that, “We do not think public statements served the goal,” the Cyprus Mail reported as there was wariness about playing into the hands of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is becoming more provocative after a referendum win in which he narrowly gained support to get more sweeping powers in the wake of a failed July 2016 coup attempt against him.

Turkey on April 20 issued a notice to mariners, or NAVTEX, reserving an area inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off Famagusta, to carry out seismic surveys between April 30-June 30.

The issue was raised between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci as they resumed unity talks in a bid to reunify the island split by an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion.

The surveys that would be undertaken by the Turkish vessel Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa will take place in the sea off the Karpas peninsula.

In a statement, the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said the surveys that take place in the Republic’s territorial waters, continental shelf and EEZ would “constitute a violation of Cyprus’ sovereign rights and sovereignty”.

It said that if the violations took place, the Republic would “act in the way it deems appropriate, in line with international law,” without indicating that would include attempted force which could jeopardize the unity negotiations.

Turkey will be conducting new military exercises with the use of weapons off the coast of Kyrenia, SigmaLive said.

Turkey plans to conduct exercises in the waters of the occupied areas of Cyprus as the Turkish vessel Barbaros, as it did in 2014 before withdrawing after Anastasiades warned it could scuttle any unity hopes, plans to begin the energy hunt.