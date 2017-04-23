SACRAMENTO. The conference «Reflections on the Greek Junta, 1967-1974» held on April 20-22, 2017 at Sacramento State University. One of the conclusions of the conference was that the Junta is a subject that still resonates in Greece and in the Diaspora and has not yet received the scholarly attention it deserves.

The conference was organized by the Hellenic Studies Program at Sacramento State and the SNF Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University and brought together scholars from the United States, Greece, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The two university programs guided by Dr. André Gerolymatos and Dr. Katerina Lagos have been collaborating for a number of years and intend to work together on many future initiatives.