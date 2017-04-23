Tsipras to Start Series of Meetings Next Week in Bid to Prioritize Growth

ΑΤΗΕΝS (ANA) — Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is planning a series of meetings in ministries next week in a bid to turn the government’s focus towards growth and productive reconstruction, government sources said on Sunday.

Considering the second program review is drawing to a close, the premier wants to lead the effort to speed up large investment plans, present plans to this effect and follow up with specific announcements, the sources explained.

“The aim is to achieve high growth rates so that [fiscal] targets are achieved with fewer burdens for the weaker and middle social classes,” they said.