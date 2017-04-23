Twelve Syrian Refugees in Moria Enter Third Day of Hunger Strike Over Asylum Delays

LESVOS (ANA) — Twelve Syrian refugees living in Moria’s identification center on Lesvos were on a hunger strike for the third day on Sunday, protesting the slow pace of the asylum procedure.

The men, of Kurdish descent, were sitting outside the asylum service’s offices, wrapped in blankets. They said each of them has been stuck in Lesvos between three to eight months and are still waiting for months on the decisions of the appeals committees.

Asylum committees were recently strengthened and are issuing their decisions faster, particularly for Syrians of Kurdish descent. The committees are waiting for a Council of State ruling on the legality of the procedure, whether Turkey is considered a safe third country, and therefore if refugees can be send back as part of the EU-Turkey agreement. The court convened at the start of March.