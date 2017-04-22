Greece Can Exit the Crisis Relying on its Own Strength, Says Mitsotakis

ΑΤΗΕΝS (ANA) — Greece can exit from the economic crisis by relying on its own strength, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with “Ta Nea” published on its weekend edition.

Mitsotakis said this can be achieved with fewer expenses and less taxes, with a brave settlement of non-performing loans and with liquidity injection into the economy.

He rejected the bureaucratic state, adding that privatizations that will bring competition and jobs are necessary along with bold reforms that will free Greeks’ entrepreneurship. “Our plan is ambitious, well-planned and realistic,” he said, noting the current government is bringing the fourth bailout without any funding.

“We may be in 2017 but Mr. Tsipras and Mr. Kammenos, without the consent of the Greeks, is mortgaging the country’s future from 2019 onwards. I do not need to tell you that the government is preparing to vote for everything it had promised not to: cuts in pensions and lowering of income tax threshold. Even though they said it is unconstitutional to legislate in advance,” he added.