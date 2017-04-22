Petrounias triumphs for third time in row in the European Championships

ΑΤΗΕΝS (ANA) — Greek Olympic medalist Lefteris Petrounias won his third consecutive gold in the rings in the European Championships on Saturday, an achievement accomplished by only three gymnasts in the sports’ history.

Petrounias won the top position in Montpellier in 2015 and in Bern in 2016. Performing his routine with a difficulty value of 6.3, he scored 15,433 points.

He is also only the second in rings’ history to win gold in the European Championships right after an Olympic gold medal, without taking a break.