Tourism Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Policies to Attract American Tourists, Investment

ΑΤΗΕΝS (ANA) — Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura met with U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, to discuss the increase of tourist arrivals from the U.S. in the past two years, as a result of the ministry’s work to boosting the country’s presence in the U.S. tourism market.

The minister presented the policies and planning being implemented for the further development of tourist relations aimed at attracting an ever-increasing number of visitors.

Kountoura and Pyatt also discussed the latest developments in increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries, after the establishment of a direct, daily route linking Athens and New York throughout the year, as well as the investment opportunities offered in Greece in the tourism sector.

The ambassador informed Kountoura about the interest of American groups and businesses in investing in Greece and Greek tourism.