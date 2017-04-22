Tsipras: My Personal Bet is to Get Greece Out of the MoUs

ΑΤΗΕΝS (ANA) — Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a statement to Sunday’s “Real News” that his personal bet is for Greece to exit the bailout programs, adding that the positive data for 2016 on primary surpluses and growth “neutralized” German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and the International Monetary Fund

“My personal bet is for this government to pull Greece out of the memorandums. The result for 2016 neutralized Schaeuble and the IMF. We left Europe speechless. We have ahead of us an open horizon of two years. Greece showed it can,” he said.

In a separate statement to Sunday’s “Ethnos” newspaper, he said: “We have disproved the doomsayers. We are now speaking through our work. Doom saying is now ridiculous.”