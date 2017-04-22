Basque NGO to Leave Chios After Municipality Opposes Plans For Refugee Clinic

CHIOS (ANA) —Basque NGO Salvamento Maritimo Humanitario (SMH) announced on Saturday it is ending all its activities on Chios and leaving the island after local residents opposed the group’s initiative to operate a health center for refugees and migrants.

Island mayor Manolis Vournous told SMH’s head Inigo Mijangos that the municipality had not been informed about their plans to build a clinic and that local residents had voted against the plan in a council meeting.

The NGO planned to set up the health center in a former private clinic.