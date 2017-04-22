Pavlopoulos: Europe is in Danger of Being Cut Off From its Roots

ATHENS (ANA) — Europe is not so much in danger of economic decline but of being cut off from its roots, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said on Saturday, during an inauguration ceremony of the culture and environment center “Archondiko Petralia”, in Ilia.

“Europe is not in danger of an economic decline – we can find the path [out of the decline] easily. But it is in danger of being cut off from its roots and of losing its destination, which doesn’t just belong to Europe – it is universal,” he said.

Pavlopoulos said Greeks defend their history and culture even in times of difficulty and when people are facing problems of survival. “We give our everything; not just because we are Greeks and defend our culture and history but because this history and culture is not just ours, but it is a culture that belongs to the world, the West and Europe.”