Anastasiades: The Sad Ending of Greece’s Dictatorship was the Coup in Cyprus

NICOSIA (ANA/A. Viketos) – The sad ending to the seven-year dictatorship in Greece was the coup in Cyprus which led to the Turkish invasion and occupation, the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday, marking 50 years since the military coup of April 21, 1967.

“The sad pages of history require everyone to learn the lessons to avoid such criminal activities that provide pretext for actions against the nation and teach us that respect for democratic principles and values can prevent such unpleasant situations,” he said in a statement.

“It is only through mild political discourse and national unity that we can create the conditions for overthrowing the fait accompli that was imposed on our homeland the twin crime of the coup and the invasion and pursue, united, the goal of finding a fair, lasting and peaceful solution to the Cyprus problem,” he added.