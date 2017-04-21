Roast Leg of Lamb with Potatoes for Special Occasions

For many Greeks, the whole lamb or goat roasted on a spit is the centerpiece of the Easter feast. Since ancient times, feasting on roasted meats was reserved for special occasions, since the Ancient Greeks thought it unlucky to eat meat that wasn’t blessed and a portion, usually the least appetizing to humans, sacrificed to the gods. If you have the time, the space, and the souvla, the whole spit-roasted animal experience can be transcendent. However, for most people, oven roasting the lamb or goat is a more convenient option. Here is a recipe for lamb to enjoy this Easter.

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Potatoes

1 whole leg of lamb

Salt

Pepper

Garlic cloves

Lemons

A few sprigs of fresh rosemary

Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into wedges

Carrots, celery, onions, zucchini, chopped (optional)

Rinse the leg of lamb in cool water and pat dry. Season the meat with freshly squeezed lemon juice, salt and pepper, cut slits in the meat and place cloves of garlic in the slits.

Place the potatoes and vegetables, if using, around the meat in the roasting pan.

Sprinkle with fresh rosemary and bake in a 375-degree oven until the meat has reached the desired doneness.

Use a meat thermometer if preferred to make sure the meat is cooked to the correct temperature.

Some prefer to cover the roasting leg of lamb with foil for part of the cooking process, and you may do so if you wish, though it is not necessary.

The amount of seasoning depends on the size of the leg of lamb, so adjust according to taste.