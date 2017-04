WASHINGTON – Statement by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Greece

Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement on Friday after a meeting with Greece’s Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos:

“I met today with Minister Tsakalotos and his team. We had constructive discussions in preparation for the return of the mission to discuss the two legs of the Greece program: policies and debt relief.”