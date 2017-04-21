Harder for Europeans to Visit US, CNN Says; Avramopoulos: Visa-free Travel for All EU Members

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said Tuesday that rules allowing Europeans to travel to the U.S. without a visa should be reviewed because of concerns over potential terrorism, CNN reports.

“Experts estimate that perhaps 10,000 citizens of Europe have joined the caliphate in Syria and Iraq. Thousands more are from nations in Asia, Africa and the Western Hemisphere. They have learned how to make IEDs, employ drones to drop ordnance, and acquired experience on the battlefield that by all reports they are bringing back home,” he said during an appearance at George Washington University.

“We have to start looking very hard at that [visa waiver] program,” he said. “Not eliminating it and not doing anything excessive, but look very hard at that program.”

Kelly focused on the potential threat from Europe — a major source of tourists and business travelers to the U.S. According to Euromonitor, 14 million European citizens covered by the visa waiver program traveled to the U.S. in 2015, CNN says.