Time to Give Greece Room to Grow, PM Tsipras Tells WSJ

(ANA) – “We are committed to honor our obligations to our creditors, despite the political costs that may entail. But the safest path to this goal is to foster growth and end the punitive approaches of the past,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in an interview with Wall Street Journal.

“The clash between the EU and the IMF over Greece’s public debt deprives our economy of invaluable time, which would set back the long-awaited return to growth,” said Tsipras urging for timely specification of medium- and long-term debt-relief measures to bolster fiscal stability and allow for sustainable growth.

“As an advanced economy and member of a strong currency club that has achieved high growth rates in the past, we are ready to enter a growth path,” Tsipras stressed in WSJ article.