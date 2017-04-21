New Democracy Says SYRIZA Fiddles as Greece Burns

ATHENS – The major opposition New Democracy lashed out at the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition the Conservatives said are celebrating the ruin brought by agreeing to more pension cuts and taxing low-income families.

New Democracy spokesman Vasilis Kikilias said, “In the enclosed tower of Maximos Mansion, cutting pensions and reducing the income tax threshold are reasons to celebrate. Since Mr. Tsipras is not in touch with reality, we’d like to inform him that neither people nor numbers are prospering,” he said, according to the Athens News Agency.

In the real economy, there are 144,000 new unemployed from October 2016 to January 2017, an increase in non-performing loans totaling one billion euros in January alone, a 1.2 percent recession in the last quarter of 2016 and a 2.3-billion-euro ($2.47 billion) outflow of deposits in the first two months of 2017, he added.

New Democracy, which imposed austerity while leading a coalition with the former PASOK Socialists, now Democratic Alignment, now oppose what they did and said they won’t do it again, taking a lead up to 17.5 percent over SYRIZA and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who reneged on promises to restore pay and pensions, cut taxes, reverse joblessness and stop privatizations.