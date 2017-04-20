Priebus, Hassabis in Time’s List of Most Influential People in the World 2017

Time published the annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2017 which “explores the intersection of accomplishment and renown.”

Among them is Demis Hassabis (born 27 July 1976), a British-Cypriot artificial intelligence researcher, neuroscientist, computer game designer, entrepreneur, and world-class games player.

Demis Hassabis was born to a Greek Cypriot father and a Chinese Singaporean mother and grew up in North London. A child prodigy in chess, Hassabis reached master standard at the age of 13 with an Elo rating of 2300 (at the time the second highest rated player in the world Under-14 after Judit Polgár who had a rating of 2335) and captained many of the England junior chess teams, according to Wikipedia.

White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, is the other person of Greek heritage in Time’s list.

Priebus’ middle name is Hercules (Eraklis). His father is of German and English descent and his Sudanese-born mother is of Greek descent.

Priebus born March 18, 1972, is the current White House Chief of Staff for U.S. President Donald Trump, serving since January 20, 2017. Priebus is a lawyer and politician; he previously served as the Republican National Committee chairman, RNC general counsel, and chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

Read the list here: http://time.com/4745798/time-100-2017-full-list/