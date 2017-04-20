Gang of Four Rob Piraeus Bank Branch; Escape with Loot

PIRAEUS, Greece – Four armed and masked individuals stole money and jewelry from a Piraeus Bank branch in the area of Kallipoli, Piraeus, on Thursday afternoon before making their escape after two-and-a-half hours, police said.

The perpetrators threatened the bank employees and customers who were in the branch at around 14:00 and went at the semi-basement where they used oxygen tanks to break into the bank deposit boxes and retrieve money and jewelry.

They then run out of the bank and disappeared.

A bank employee presses the alarm button at 16:49 but the robbers had already left the scene. Police’s security branch is investigating the incident.