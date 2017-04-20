Economic Recovery Could Lead to Rise in Wages, SEV Says

One in 10 workers in Greece has part-time employment, while in the EU-28 the part-time employment rate is double (two in 10 workers), the Federation of Hellenic Enterprises (SEV) said in its weekly bulletin on the Greek economy.

In both regions, part-timers work an average 20 hours per week, with the manufacturing sector showing relatively low part-time employment levels (equal to the EU-28 average), evidence that the use of machinery equipment with shifts in production process does not favour part-time employment.

“In Greece of crisis and high unemployment, part-time is way-out for enterprises struggling to survive in a difficult economic environment of a dramatic decline in turnover,” SEV said in the report, adding that job positions were safeguarded -although with reduced participation in production- which could be improved after the first signs of economic recovery.

SEV said that a decline in minimum wages in 2012, coincided with a significant increase in part-time employment among small enterprises, leading to a reduction of average wages. When the economy begins recovering there could be an increase in the minimum wage and of average wages in relation in an improvement in productivity, the report said, adding that in any other case economic recovery could be undermined and should be avoided.

Greek consumers remained pessimistic in Q1

Greek consumers were less pessimistic in 2016 as economic expectations recovered slightly during the year, but fell again in the first quarter of 2017, a GfK Consumer Climate survey showed.

The survey for the first three months of 2017 said that the Greek consumer climate index was -51 points at the end of March, one of the weakest levels in the EU, remaining unchanged compared with March 2016 (-50.6 points). The survey said this development reflected continuing difficult economic and political conditions prevailing in the country.

The survey said that Greek consumers’ income expectations were more negative, with the relative index falling to -52.3 points at the end of March, at the lowest levels since October 2012, down seven points from 2016 levels. Continuing tense conditions prevailing in the Greek labour market reduced consumers’ expectations over employment and their incomes.

Greek consumers remained reluctant over making new purchases beyond covering their daily neends. The relative index fell to -44.6 points at the end of the first quarter, while the purchase intention index fell more than seven points compared with March last year.

GfK said consumer climate in Europe remained positive in the first quarter of 2017, the relative index rising to 18.9 points in March.