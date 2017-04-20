Pavlopoulos: Obligation for the Defence of Democracy is Today more Imperative than Ever

ATHENS (ANA) – Our national obligation for the defence of Democracy is today more imperative than ever because of the insidious powers striving to break down the democratic institutions culminating in the Nazi remnants, that wake up the nightmares of World War II, Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Thursday said on the occasion of the 50 years since the 1967 coup d’état.

“The Greeks must not forget … that Greece was the cradle of Democracy, so we must constantly behave as guardians of the irreplaceable institutional and political good, which by its very nature is fragile,” he stressed.

Pavlopoulos also spoke of the victims of the “ruthless coup d’état of April 21, 1967” and said that “those who resisted and were tortured, defending the Democracy, must always be honoured.”