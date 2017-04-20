AHEPA Says Trump Wants Just Cyprus Unity Deal, But None Seen Yet

NICOSIA – After meeting President Nicos Anastasiades, AHEPA leader Andrew Zachariades said US President Donald Trump wants a solution to the Cyprus unity question that has evaded answer for decades.

The AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association) delegation was informed on developments in Cyprus talks, the economy, energy, and bilateral ties with the US, an announcement from the Presidential Palace said.

Earlier, AHEPA members met with Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Photiou, at the Presidential Palace, who briefed them on the issue of missing persons and Diaspora-related matters, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

Speaking about the Cyprus problem, Zachariades said he was confident that “something will be done” on the part of the US and added that AHEPA is standing by the President and Cyprus but didn’t say what he thought the answer might be beyond hoping there is one.

He said it’s time for Turkey, which unlawfully invaded in 1974, to do more to contribute to a solution as Anastasiades was set to resume talks with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinc.

“We all say enough,” said Zachariades.

Speaking about the issue of missing persons, the AHEPA President said the organization will never stop searching for those who not have been accounted for.

Photiou thanked the group for supporting Cyprus and said they discussed “a more dynamic role of AHEP in promoting this humanitarian issue” of missing persons and agreed to proceed with initiatives in the US, aiming to strengthen the effort on missing persons with the help of Overseas Cypriots.

The Presidential Commissioner said finally that they discussed the trilateral cooperation scheme between Cyprus, Greece and Israel on Diaspora matters but no details were given about any of the talks beyond that people talked.