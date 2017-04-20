The Americans are Coming! Greece Expects 900,000 US Tourists in 2017

ATHENS – Already expecting another record year, Greece estimates that as many as 900,000 Americans will join the hordes flocking to the country in 2017.

The US market will be bringing more tourists and more revenues to Greece this year, the President of the Hellenic American Chamber of Tourism (HACT), George Trivizas said.

Trivizas said that the number of Americans expected to visit Greece this year will rise more than 120,000 from 2016 with an economic crisis not keeping visitors away from the country’s lures.

Revenues from US visitors are set to revert to growth after the 22.8 percent annual decline recorded in 2016, seen jumping to 727.9 million euros, about $780.13 million.

The American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) asked HACT and tourism consultants MTC Group to see whether its “Destination Expo 2018” conference could be held in Athens next year.

The Greek capital is facing competition from Hanoi, Malta, Aqaba and Tel Aviv. The selection will be made ahead of the ASTA conference in June in Washington. MTC head Notis Martakis said he thinks Athens will win.

The US market is crucial, as it is the world’s second biggest in terms of tourism spending (accounting for $121.5 billion last year) behind China (with $261.1 billion).