Greek FinMin Tsakalotos’ Program in Washington

ATHENS (ANA) – Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, Alternate Finance Minister George Chouliarakis and Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou will be in Washington on Thursday for the 2017 spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Tsakalotos will have a series of contacts on the medium-term measures on the debt and the primary surpluses.

According to the Finance ministry, Tsakalotos’ programme is the following (local time):

Friday, April 21

-09:00, Christine Lagarde, IMF managing director.

-09:30, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Eurogroup president.

-13:10, Wolfgang Schaeuble, German Finance Minister.

-13:45, Μichel Sapin, French Finance Minister.

Saturday, April 22

-13.40, Andy Baukol, acting Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.

-14.30, Pierre Moscovici, EU Commissioner for Financial Affairs.

-17.15, Poul Thomsen, head of IMF European department.

