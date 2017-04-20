IMF Says Greece Won’t Meet 2018 Primary Surplus Target, SYRIZA Disagrees

The International Monetary Fund, which has stayed out of a third bailout, said Greece won’t hit the target for a 2018 primary budget surplus, an estimate vehemently disputed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that agreed to more austerity to get there.

The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) is putting up the the rescue package of 86 billion euros ($92.17 billion) but the IMF, which took part in the first two for 240 billion euros ($257.22 billion) said it won’t join in unless Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agrees to even more harsh measures and the European lenders provide debt relief.

The Financial Times said the IMF says a “largely temporary” boost to Greek revenues will dissipate and make it difficult for the country to hit a 2018 target for its primary budget surplus — a measure that excludes debt service costs along with running cities and towns, state enterprises, some military costs and social security.

Fiscal forecasts published by the IMF showed they expect Greek government income to exceed spending, excluding debt interest, by 1.8 percent of national income this year, after a surplus of 3.3 percent in 2016.

But Athens’ surplus is then forecast to increase only marginally to 2 per cent in 2018 — well short of the 3.5 per cent target that is part of Greece’s bailout programme.

“The surplus in 2016 is likely to have been much stronger than we had expected,” said Vitor Gaspar, director of the fiscal affairs department of the IMF. “But that was largely due to temporary factors.”

The fund’s view on Greece’s fiscal position is much more downbeat than the European Commission’s. Brussels said in February that strong government revenue last year was mainly caused by “dynamic growth in underlying tax bases” and “augurs well for the achievement of the [surplus] target . . . in 2018”.

In contrast the IMF expects Greek government revenues to decline sharply, from 50.3 per cent of national income in 2016 to 47.3 per cent in 2018.

There is no issue of taking additional measures for 2018, government sources told the Athens News Agency after the IMF report.

“There’s no issue of additional measures for 2018, as the problem of the different forecasts has already been resolved since May 2016, as part of the first [program] review, with the law on the fiscal contingency mechanism,” the sources said.

The sources welcomed the revision of the IMF’s forecasts for the primary surpluses based on today’s Fiscal Monitor report, noting that the Fund last year expected a primary surplus of 0.1 percent for 2016.

“Instead, it now accepts an over-performance of almost seven times above the target of 0.5 percent to 3.3 percent, or 5.8 billion euros above its estimations in the autumn of 2016,” they added.

The same sources said that the forecast of a 1.8-percent primary surplus in 2017 is still above the 0.7 percent IMF forecast made in the previous report, which confirms Greece will achieve the program’s goals.

Concerning the IMF forecast for a primary surplus of 2.0 percent instead of a 3.5 percent target for 2018 as envisioned in the bailout program, is still higher than the initial estimate for a 1.6 percent seen in October 2016, adding that the European institutions and the government believe it will be achieved.