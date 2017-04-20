Bomb Outside Athens Bank Causes Minor Damage, No Injuries

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A bomb exploded outside a bank in central Athens late Wednesday, causing minor damage to the building but no injuries, authorities said.

Officials said the explosion followed an anonymous warning call to a private Greek television station and police were able to evacuate the area before the bomb detonated.

A police statement said the device was left in a bag outside the entrance to the bank, which is close to two busy avenues.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. Similar bombings in the past have been claimed by extreme left or anarchist groups.