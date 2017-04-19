The Exhibition Renzo Piano Building Workshop – Piece by Piece at SNFCC

The architectural exhibition “Piece by Piece”, which is organized by the Fondazione Renzo Piano and the Renzo Piano Building Workshop, will be held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center from April 27 to July 23 and the opening will take place on Thursday, April 27, at 19:00. Admission is free and open to the public and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation supports it —through an exclusive grant—, as explained in a press release.

The presentation in the SNFCC is the last stop of the traveling exhibition, which began its journey back in 2013, at the Gagosian Gallery in New York. Previous stops included the Palazzo della Ragione in Padua, in 2014, as part of the International Biennial Architecture and Shanghai, in 2015, where the exhibition was hosted at the Power Station of Art. The creation of the exhibition, its tour in the cities leading up to Athens and, of course, its stay at the SNFCC, were all realized with an exclusive grant by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

The exhibition showcases architectural projects from the last thirty years by the Renzo Piano Building Workshop. It consists of 18 tabletop displays of scale models, drawings, photographs and video, chronicling the history of different projects by the internationally renowned architectural firm.

The models, like islands, represent a wide range of projects, such as museums, libraries, airports and even private residences, recounting the building design process, starting from the architect’s vision and the project’s conception, all the way to construction.

The SNFCC itself holds a special place in the exhibition. One of the Renzo Piano Building Workshop’s most recent works, its construction began in the fall of 2012 and was completed in August 2016.

As such, exhibition visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted, step by step, with the conception, design and implementation of one of the largest construction projects in Greece’s recent history.