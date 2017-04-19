Zeus Street Greek Enters Western Australia Market with Perth Opening (Video)

PERTH, Australia – Zeus Street Greek will open their first Western Australian venture in Mount Lawley on Thursday 4 May. The brand’s 13th venue will offer modern Greek street food made with Australian produce in a relaxed contemporary environment.

“True to our Hellenic heritage, we are always looking to extend our hospitality and grow our family, so heading West felt like the obvious next step,” co-founder of Zeus, Costa Anastasiadis said to Hospitality Magazine.

“The vibrant and cosmopolitan hospitality scene in Perth is continuing to grow and diversify at a rapid rate, welcoming new dining experiences into the fold. With a huge emphasis on quality and an adventurous audience, we feel our brand values align with those of Perth’s discerning culinary scene.”

“Our lambs graze in open pastures. Free from all of the bad stuff. Our potato farmers live for potato farming. Four generations old. Our bakers bake for the love of Artisanal perfection. Hand stretched. Made daily,” according to Zeus Street Greek website.

“We source the freshest veggies from growers and producers, many less than a few hours from

our stores. We will only partner with people like us. Families who value quality, sustainability

and integrity.”