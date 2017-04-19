Carytown, Va, Greek Restaurant Expands Adding 80 Seats

RICHMOND, Va. — Like the fillings in its gyros, a Carytown restaurant is spilling over – into more space next door. Greek on Cary at 3107 W. Cary St. has leased its adjacent storefront, where it’s adding a bar and expanded seating area. The expansion will more than double its current space and seating capacity, RichmondBizSense.com reports.

“We are proud to bring to Richmond fresh homemade Greek food. We use local produce to ensure the quality of our cuisine and to support local business. The skilled chiefs of our kitchen put their heart and soul into preparing exotic specialties that include homemade falafel and chocolate covered baklava,” according to Greek on Cary website. “We only deliver the finest in Mediterranean cuisine and all of our delicacies are prepared daily for your enjoyment. Whenever you come in remember that you only need to bring a willingness to try new things and an appetite for the best food in Cary Town. We also offer a number of vegetarian options and daily specials.”

The 2,200-square-foot space at 3105 W. Cary St. formerly housed Colley Bicycle Works, which closed last year.

Greek on Cary owner Alex Konstantinidis said he hopes to have the space ready by the first week of May.